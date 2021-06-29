SDF takes new security measures following the rocket attack that targeted a U.S. base in Deir Ezzor

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-29T09:37:34+0000

Shafaq News/ The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that it had taken a series of security measures following the rocket attack that targeted a U.S. military base in Deir Ezzor countryside. "Yesterday evening at 07:45 North and East Syria time, military bases belonging to our forces to fight ISIS in the Haql al-Omar area, in Deir Ezzor countryside, were subjected to dangerous rocket attacks", SDF said in a statement. No causalities were recorded. SDF indicated that it carried out several precautionary operations in the surrounding areas to prevent any attacks carried out by ISIS terrorist cells. A military base housing U.S. forces in the Haql al-Omar area, in the Deir Ezzor countryside (eastern Syria) was targeted by a rocket, from sites controlled by pro-Iranian factions west of the Euphrates River, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The bombing comes hours after "Hezbollah Brigades" vowed to respond to the death of 4 of its fighters in U.S. raids on the Iraqi-Syrian borders. However, the official military Spokesman for the Global Coalition, Wayne Marotto, confirmed in a tweet, "At approx. 7:44 PM local time, U.S. Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets. There are no injuries, and damage is being assessed."

