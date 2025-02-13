SDF kills 3 Turkish soldiers, downs drone

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that operations targeting Turkish bases near the Qara Qozak Bridge resulted in the deaths of three Turkish soldiers and injuries to two members of Turkiye-backed forces.

The SDF also reported that a drone, operated by these Turkiye-backed factions, was shot down on the Tishreen Dam front.

Furthermore, Turkish warplanes carried out several airstrikes on villages south of Kobani, including Al-Taynah and Ghassak. These airstrikes were accompanied by heavy artillery, tank, rocket launcher, and mortar fire, affecting areas such as Al-Taynah, Jadda, Bir Hesso, Ghassak, Dikan, Malhah, San'a, and the hills of Sifi and Qara Qozak.

A Turkish airstrike targeted the town of Sheikhlar Shuyukh, west of Kobani, although the missile deployed failed to detonate. Turkish warplanes continued to patrol the area, and aircraft also heavily shelled the countryside around Ayn Issa town with artillery, causing material damage to local properties.

Turkiye, which maintains a military presence in northern Syria, views the SDF as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), labeling it a “terrorist” organization.