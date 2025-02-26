SDF: 12 Killed in Turkish airstrikes in Northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Wednesday that 12 people were killed in 16 Turkish airstrikes in northeastern Syria.

In a statement, the US-backed SDF said that a squadron of Turkish warplanes carried out the attacks at 3:00 p.m. local time, targeting several areas in the Al-Ruwaished desert, south of Shaddadi in the Hasakah region, killing four fighters, six civilian workers and two shepherds.

“The Turkish occupation warplanes and UCAVs targeted a military position belonging to our forces, in addition to homes housing civilian workers. Furthermore, a civilian vehicle carrying shepherds on the Al-Khorafi road—linking Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasaka—was also targeted…” SDF said.

Additionally, a Turkish UCAV targeted a house in the Sakiro village, southwestern countryside of Suluk, causing material damage.

The group called on the international community to take a firm stance against these “blatant violations of Syrian territories.”

12 Military And Civilian Martyrs In Al-Shaddadi Countryside Due To A Series Of Treacherous Airstrikes By The Turkish OccupationIn a new Turkish aggression against our region, today at about 3:00 PM, a squadron of Turkish occupation warplanes and UCAVs launched a series of… pic.twitter.com/5C47ygkSdC — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) February 26, 2025

The Syrian Democratic Forces, primarily composed of Kurdish fighters, control large areas of northeastern Syria, including parts of Deir ez-Zor province, particularly the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. These regions are governed by a self-administration established by the Kurds after Syrian government forces withdrew from much of the area in 2011.

Ankara considers the Kurdish units to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against Turkiye for decades.