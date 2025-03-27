Russians killed as tourist submarine sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea Coast

Shafaq News/ A Russian tourist submarine sank off the coast of Hurghada in Egypt’s Red Sea on Thursday, killing at least four people.

The Russian Embassy in Cairo confirmed that all 45 tourists on board were Russian nationals.

“According to initial data, most of the passengers on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada,” the embassy said in a statement, adding that “four people have been killed” and the fate of several others is still being determined.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. local time, approximately one kilometer from the shore, when the Sindbad submarine, owned by a hotel of the same name, sank during a routine underwater excursion to view coral reefs, according to the Russian diplomatic mission.

The Russian Consulate General has dispatched diplomats to the Sindbad hotel pier as investigations continue.

“We will continue to inform you about what has happened as new information becomes available,” the embassy stated. Egyptian media outlets reported that six people were killed in the accident, while nine others were injured, including four in critical condition.