After 8 Russians dead, Egypt investigates "Sindbad" submarine sinking

Shafaq News/ Egyptian authorities launched an investigation on Thursday into the sinking of a tourist submarine off the coast of Hurghada, a city on the Red Sea, which resulted in the deaths of six Russian tourists.

The investigation aims to determine the circumstances of the incident and ensure the safety protocols for tourist maritime excursions are followed.

Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafy reported that authorities received a call about the sinking of the tourist submarine at its designated dock in front of a popular hotel in Hurghada.

Hanafy explained in a statement that the submarine was carrying 50 passengers from various nationalities, including five Egyptians as part of the crew, and 45 foreign tourists, with nationalities including Russian, Indian, Norwegian, and Swedish.

He added that emergency services and relevant authorities were immediately notified and arrived at the scene.

A total of 29 injured passengers were transferred to hospitals, including six foreign nationals (Russians) who were confirmed dead. The remaining survivors were returned to their hotels after their health conditions improved. No individuals are reported missing.