Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week, UK Defence Ministry says

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-10T09:42:38+0000
Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week, UK Defence Ministry says

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the British Defence Ministry revealed that the prominent Russian column northwest of Kyiv has made only “little progress” in more than a week.

The Russian forces are suffering continued losses as their casualties increase, and President Vladimir Putin would be obligated to draw on other Russian armed forces and sources. The Ministry said.

According to the UK’s Ministry, the Russian air activity over Ukraine has de-escalated in recent days.

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba meet in Turkey as Russia’s invasion enters the third week. A new chance to open humanitarian corridors and achieve solutions.

