Russian airstrikes target opposition groups in Syria, over 200 militants killed

Shafaq News/ The Russian army launched airstrikes on groups opposing Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, Russian and international media reported on Friday.

The Khmeimim Air Base stated that "the air force killed more than 200 militants from Jabhat al-Nusra and other factions in the past 24 hours."

The escalation follows a major Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) incursion on Wednesday into several towns in northwestern Aleppo, areas under Syrian government control.

Originating from Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, HTS is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by both the United States and Turkiye. The group has drawn international criticism for its tactics, including imposing taxes on local populations and targeting rival factions, further fueling extremism and instability in the region.

Earlier today, the Syrian Ministry of Defense stated that “the Syrian army regained several positions breached by terrorist groups during their recent attacks on army sites in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside.”

The Syrian army reportedly confirmed “reinforcing positions along conflict lines with equipment and soldiers to prevent further terrorist breaches,” pointing out that it inflicted “heavy losses on terrorist groups,” killing and wounding hundreds, destroying dozens of vehicles and armored cars, and downing 17 drones.