Russian President Putin calls for "New World" amid criticism of Western "arrogance" and Ukraine conflict

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a speech at the annual Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, asserted Russia's mission to "build a new world" while blaming a Western "military and financial pyramid scheme" for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
According to Putin, the West had disregarded Moscow's efforts to create a "new and fairer world order" after the collapse of the Soviet Union, including Russia's proposal to join NATO. He claimed that this dismissal of Russia's proposals had raised the risk of a global war.
"Our readiness for constructive interaction was misunderstood by some as submission, as an agreement that the new order will be built by those who proclaimed themselves the winners of the Cold War," Putin stated. "But no one was going to listen to us, no one wanted to hear us. The arrogance of our so-called partners in the West was simply off the charts."
Putin reiterated that Russia's intervention in Ukraine was not driven by territorial ambitions but by the conflict's implications for the global order. He emphasized the necessity of establishing lasting peace, where every nation feels secure, and their opinions are respected.
Furthermore, Putin criticized the United States, stating that it had lost its sense of reality and grown arrogant. He challenged the U.S.'s perceived right to dictate terms to other nations and urged changing its behavior toward the world. Putin emphasized Russia's willingness to engage in "constructive cooperation" with all civilizations, including China, India, and Arab nations.
Regarding the Russian economy, Putin acknowledged undergoing structural changes and facing challenges but maintained that Russia had overcome problems associated with Western sanctions.