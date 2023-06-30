Russian Government to Boost Army Salaries Amidst Wagner Group's Armed Rebellion

Shafaq News/ The Russian government announced its intention to increase the salaries of Russian army personnel by 10.5 percent, with the adjustment set to take effect from the first of October this year. This decision comes after days of armed rebellion by the private military company Wagner Group.
A decree released by the Russian government indicates the planned salary increase for army workers, signaling a measure to address concerns following the recent unrest caused by the Wagner Group.
During the rebellion, the Wagner Group, led by commander Yevgeny Prigozhin, briefly seized control of Rostov in southern Russia, raising tensions and security concerns.
In his statement, Prigozhin criticized the Russian government, pointing to incompetence and corruption among senior officials.