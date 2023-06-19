Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold with Suicide Armored Vehicle, Claims Russian Media

Shafaq News/ Russian military forces reportedly blew up a heavily fortified Ukrainian stronghold using a suicide armored personnel carrier filled with approximately 6 tons of explosives, resulting in a massive fireball, according to Russian media outlets.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that elements of the Russian army's military engineering units utilized a captured armored personnel carrier to operate against the Ukrainian position.

A Russian commander of a military engineering platoon explained that his team was tasked with loading the captured armored vehicle with explosives. Together with the driver, they drove the tanker toward the Ukrainian positions.

The officer stated, "At a distance of about 300 meters from the enemy, we directed the vehicle towards their position and then disembarked to retreat to a safe area. I stayed behind to observe, and once the vehicle approached the enemy positions, we remotely detonated the explosives using radio control."

He further added, "The explosion was mighty, given a large amount of explosives used, approximately 3.5 tons of TNT and 5 FAB-100 bombs... The enemy suffered significant losses," as reported by the Russian news agency Novosti.

According to the Russian defense statement, the seized MT-LB combat vehicle was converted into a weapon by Russian military engineers who loaded it with explosives before deploying it towards the Ukrainian stronghold.

The incident's authenticity and exact circumstances could not be independently verified during reporting.