ISIS attack update: six Iraqi soldiers killed

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source disclosed that the terrorist assault on an Iraqi army checkpoint between Diyala and Saladin Governorates resulted in more casualties among the Iraqi soldiers.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that one individual of the eight wounded died, raising the death toll to six, including a regiment commander.

On Monday evening, a security source told our Agency that ISIS members attacked a checkpoint of the 2nd Brigade of the 91st Division of the 21st Operations Command in the village of Sheikh Mohammed in the Metebije of Al-Dor district in Saladin.

Later, the Iraqi security forces launched a major operation in response to the attack, including three axes in the Al-Aith area of Saladin to pursue the perpetrators.