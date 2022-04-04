Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-04T15:30:52+0000
Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says

Shafaq News / Russia plans to end restrictions on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9, part of its plans to reduce measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other "friendly countries", Mishustin said, meaning those that have not joined the latest wave of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour.

Russia imposed broad travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries deemed safe for air travel.

Other countries with which Russia will resume flights after April 9 include Algeria, China, Lebanon, Peru and Pakistan, Russia's coronavirus task force said.

Mishustin also said Russia would be lifting restrictions on travel across the land border between Russia and China.

Russia has closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

Punitive measures imposed by Western powers have also forced Western firms to terminate leasing contracts with Russian airlines for over 500 aircraft.

The sanctions also prevent Russian airlines from buying aircraft parts or maintenance services from Europe or the United States, adding to the pressure on the world's 11th largest aviation market from a ban on using North American and European airspace.

(Reuters)

related

Russia proposes new ceasefire in 5 Ukrainian cities. Ukraine hasn't agreed yet.

Date: 2022-03-08 21:13:55
Russia proposes new ceasefire in 5 Ukrainian cities. Ukraine hasn't agreed yet.

Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

Date: 2021-04-16 16:43:03
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says

Date: 2022-03-29 05:59:20
Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says

US embassy tells Americans: have an evacuation plan from Russia

Date: 2022-02-20 21:00:52
US embassy tells Americans: have an evacuation plan from Russia

Putin calls West an "Empire of Lies," Russian nuclear triad takes up standby alert duty

Date: 2022-02-28 13:57:46
Putin calls West an "Empire of Lies," Russian nuclear triad takes up standby alert duty

Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine as China abstains

Date: 2022-02-26 05:42:05
Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine as China abstains

U.S., G7 allies may strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status

Date: 2022-03-11 20:01:07
U.S., G7 allies may strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status

Russia aborts a multi-city series of attacks 

Date: 2021-07-05 12:38:12
Russia aborts a multi-city series of attacks 