Russia threatens to strike British targets "Anywhere"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Moscow might strike "any British military facilities" and equipment on the territory of Ukraine and beyond in response to Ukrainian strikes with the use of British weapons on the territory of Russia" to strike Russian targets.

The ministry's statement came after the U.K. foreign secretary, David Cameron, said during a visit to Ukraine that Kyiv "has the absolute right to respond to Russia."

He also said that London had not placed "caveats" on how Ukrainian forces could use British-supplied weapons.

The Russian ministry said in a statement that it summoned British Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey, warning him that if "Ukrainian forces used British weapons to strike Russia, Moscow could hit "any British military facility or equipment on Ukrainian territory and outside it."

"The Ambassador was urged to reflect on the inevitable disastrous consequences of such hostile steps by London and to immediately and most rebut the aggressive, provocative statements issued by the Secretary of State."

Russia announced earlier that it was planning to conduct new nuclear weapons exercises, referring to "threats" issued by Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British officials.

Russian forces are currently deployed in several regions in Ukraine, which the Kremlin announced annexed and that they have become part of Russian territory.