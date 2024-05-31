14 Killed, 30 injured in US-British airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah

Shafaq News/ On Friday, airstrikes carried out by American and British forces in Yemen's Hodeidah governorate resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals and left more than 30 others wounded, Al-Masirah channel, affiliated with the Houthi movement, reported.

According to Al-Masirah, the airstrikes targeted a radio building in the al-Hawak district, south of Hodeidah and al-Salif port.

The US and British militaries confirmed the strikes.

"US Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces conducted strikes against 13 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense," CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM also said that it "successfully destroyed eight uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and over the Red Sea."

The British Ministry of Defense provided further details, specifying that the joint operation targeted three specific sites in the coastal city of Hodeidah on the Red Sea. These sites were alleged to contain drones, weapons, and surface-to-air missiles.

"A joint operation with US forces against Houthi military facilities to degrade their ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," the British defense ministry said.

Since November 19, the Houthis have reportedly been conducting attacks on merchant ships and tankers in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea. They claim these actions are in support of the besieged Gaza Strip amid ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel since October 7.

In response to these attacks, US and British forces have launched multiple waves of strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen since January 12. The US military has occasionally targeted missiles it claims were ready for launch.

Following the airstrikes by Western forces, the Houthis have allegedly retaliated by targeting American and British ships in the region.