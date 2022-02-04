Russia recals Powell's "Vial" in response to U.S. allegations of provocations

Shafaq News/ The Russian Embassy in the United States undermined Washington's statements accusing Moscow of preparing staged provocations to invade Ukraine.

In a Facebook post it shared earlier today, Russia's diplomat mission in the United States said, "We are not surprised by the new 'creative' scenario outlined by the press secretaries of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on February 3 about Russia's alleged preparation of an operation under a "false flag" against Ukraine."

"This is typical of the United State," the embassy said, "the international community remembers the forgeries the USA used for their military interventions around the world, including the well-known vial of Colin Powell."

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell was one of the main instigators of the 2003 American invasion of Iraq, claiming that Saddam Hussein's regime possesses biological weapons of mass destruction. At a meeting of the UN Security Council, Powell then demonstrated a test tube with some white powder inside as evidence to support his allegations. It turned out to be fake later.