Shafaq News/ Russia is ready to stop military actions within the framework of its special military operation in Ukraine on the conditions set forth by Moscow, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told journalists.

The senator who earlier on Thursday suggested to Ukrainian lawmakers to begin talks, specified that their subject would not be the accession of four new territories to Russia. "This is out of the question, this is already part of our Russia," she said. "Yet we are ready to stop further military action but on those conditions that Russia sets forth," the upper house speaker added.

"Within the framework of dialogue, the legislators can create some basis, some foundation for this," she noted.

Matviyenko is representing Russia at the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Indonesia. There the senator suggested to Ukraine’s parliamentary delegation to sit down at the negotiating table noting that Russia was in favor of a peaceful settlement of the crisis. She also emphasized that Russia had repeatedly offered to hold talks on settling the internal Ukrainian crisis and the agreements had been practically reached but Ukraine "then, obviously, being externally governed rejected these agreements.".

Source: TASS