Russia launches record drone attack, Ukraine calls for more air defense support

Shafaq News – Moscow/Kyiv

Russia launched its largest aerial assault on Ukraine overnight, deploying 728 drones and 13 missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force on Wednesday.

The drones included Iranian-made Shahed models and decoys, while the missile barrage involved cruise and ballistic types. Ukraine's air defense reported shooting down 296 drones and seven missiles. Electronic warfare systems caused the loss of an additional 415 drones from radar.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack marked the highest number of aerial targets in a single day and targeted multiple regions, with the city of Lutsk identified as the primary focus. Other affected areas included Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Sumy. Ukrainian authorities reported civilian injuries in the Kyiv region as damage assessments continued.

A new massive Russian attack on our cities. It was the highest number of aerial targets in a single day: 741 targets – 728 drones of various types, including over 300 shaheds, and 13 missiles – Kinzhals and Iskanders. Most of the targets were shot down. Our interceptor drones… pic.twitter.com/Lxa5TdYVXT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 9, 2025

Zelenskyy called for increased international support, including expanded air defense capabilities and stricter sanctions on Russian oil exports and entities financing the war. “This is yet another proof of the need for sanctions–biting sanctions against oil, which has been fueling Moscow’s war machine with money for over three years of the war.”

In Russia, the Ministry of Defense revealed that its air defenses intercepted 86 Ukrainian drones over six regions, including four near Moscow. Flights at Sheremetyevo and Kaluga airports were briefly suspended.

In the Kursk region, officials reported three deaths and seven injuries following a drone strike on a public beach. Additional damage was reported to a hospital and residential buildings.

Ukraine has not commented on these claims.

The drone assault came hours after US President Donald Trump announced the resumption of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems, and backed additional sanctions on buyers of Russian oil and gas. Trump’s envoy is expected to attend an international summit on Ukraine this week in Rome.

According to Ukrainian military data, Russia launched over 5,400 drones and 239 missiles in June, setting a new monthly record. Kyiv is expanding domestic drone defense production with support from Western partners. Military analysts warn that Russia may soon be capable of launching up to 1,000 drones in a single night.