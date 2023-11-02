Russia labels Israel as "Occupying State," calls for diplomatic solution in emergency UN session

Shafaq News/ In an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly regarding the conflict in Palestine, Russia's Permanent Representative, Vasily Alekseyevich Nebenzya, described Israel as an "occupying state" and emphasized that it "has no right to defend itself."
Nebenzia called for an immediate cessation of bloodshed to prevent the crisis from escalating across the region. He urged diplomatic efforts and the rapid release of detainees, stressing that Israel does not have the right to self-defense due to its status as an occupying power in the current conflict.
The Russian representative criticized attempts by some Security Council members to legitimize an Israeli ground operation in Gaza, highlighting the need for the Council to refrain from giving such approval. While condemning the killing of Israeli civilians and foreigners, Nebenzia pointed out Israel's violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip, where entire neighborhoods have been leveled.
So far, Israeli aggression in Gaza has killed more than 9000 Palestinians; more than a third are children and women.