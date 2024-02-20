Russia designates US Sen. Lindsey Graham as “Extremist and Terrorist”

Shafaq News/ The Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service has added US Sen. Lindsey Graham to its list of "extremists and terrorists," as revealed in an update to the agency's database posted on its website on Tuesday.

The list, on opensanctions.org, encompasses over 12,000 individuals, 400 companies, as well as domestic and foreign terrorist entities and Russian political opposition groups.

The entry for Graham on the list specifies: "Graham, Lindsey Olin, born on 07/09/1955, Central South Carolina, USA."

In May 2023, the Ukrainian presidential press service released a video featuring Graham during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he controversially remarked that the deaths of Russians during the conflict in Ukraine were Washington's "best investment."

Known for his strong anti-Russian stance, Graham has persistently advocated for Russia to be included on the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism. Additionally, he has put forth various proposals for tightening sanctions against Moscow.