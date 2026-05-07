Russia declares three-day truce with Ukraine for Victory Day

Shafaq News- Moscow

Russia announced on Thursday that its forces will pause the “special military operation” in Ukraine from May 8 to May 10, linking the move to the upcoming Victory Day* commemorations in Moscow.

In a statement, the country’s Defense Ministry noted that any violations of the ceasefire by Ukrainian forces, or attempts to target Russian settlements or infrastructure, would trigger a “massive missile strike in central Kyiv.”

Describing the pause in fighting as a potential opening for de-escalation, Moscow urged Kyiv to comply with the ceasefire and demonstrate readiness to move toward ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that Ukraine had not received any official request from Russia regarding the ceasefire, cautioning that drone strikes could target Moscow during the commemoration event.

*Victory Day is a Russian national holiday marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.