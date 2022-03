Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-05T07:00:55+0000

Shafaq News/ Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said. "From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

related

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Date: 2022-02-26 06:12:35

US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

Date: 2021-12-03 18:08:20

Russia begins evacuating its base in Ain Issa

Date: 2021-02-21 18:44:29

NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Date: 2022-01-31 19:33:47

RIA: Russia's plan to restrict foreign warships near Crimea will keep Kerch Strait open

Date: 2021-04-16 17:20:51

Turkey to implement pact limiting Russian warships to Black Sea

Date: 2022-03-01 09:21:44

EU agrees on sanctions against Russia

Date: 2022-02-22 18:22:23

Sun: fear of WWIII amid tension in the Baltic

Date: 2021-07-10 06:19:39