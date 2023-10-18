Russia condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Shafaq News/ The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation on Wednesday against the Israeli missile strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a heinous crime devoid of humanity.
The ministry labeled the recent escalation in Gaza as a "global disaster," underscoring the severity of the situation.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on Israel to provide satellite images as evidence to substantiate its claim that it was not responsible for the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. The call for transparency came amid conflicting narratives, with Israel denying involvement and attributing the explosion to a failed missile launch by the "Islamic Jihad," a claim vehemently denied by the group.
Furthermore, Russia proposed an amendment to the resolution drafted by Brazil and the United Nations Security Council, urging the inclusion of a condemnation for the attack on the Palestinian Hospital, where hundreds lost their lives.
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations, confirmed the amendment, emphasizing the need to denounce the raids on Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation.
The situation in the Gaza Strip's hospitals has reached a critical point, with the director of Al-Shifa Hospital stating that the facilities are overwhelmed and struggling to cope after the Israeli army's devastating attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in central Gaza, resulting in a staggering death toll of 500 people.