Russia communicates limited role in Syria due to other priorities, media says

Shafaq News/ Russia has informed Syria that any future intervention in the ongoing conflict will be limited, citing shifting priorities, according to sources quoted by Sky News Arabia on Friday.

The sources indicated that Moscow conveyed to Damascus its current focus on other pressing issues, notably its involvement in the war in Ukraine, which has drawn its attention away from supporting the Syrian government during recent developments.

No official statement from the Russian authorities has been released in this regard.

Russia’s military intervention in 2015 was instrumental in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regain significant territories lost during the civil war. However, the latest resurgence of opposition armed groups has reversed many of those gains within days.

Armed factions have rapidly advanced across Syria, capturing key cities, including Aleppo and Hama, and reportedly nearing control of Homs.

Russian airstrikes targeting rebel-held areas in northern Syria killed hundreds of these armed factions.