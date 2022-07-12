Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia claims it destroyed US-made Harpoon launchers in Ukraine

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-12T16:40:45+0000
Russia claims it destroyed US-made Harpoon launchers in Ukraine
Shafaq News/ The Russian military says it has destroyed more US-made weapons in Ukraine. Several Harpoon anti-ship missile units were targeted by a ground-launched Iskander missile strike in Odessa Region, the defense ministry claimed on Tuesday during a daily briefing.

The report identified the location as being near the village of Berezan, some 20km northwest of the port city of Odessa. It offered no further details about the strike.

Last week, Russia claimed it destroyed two Harpoon missile systems near the village of Liman in the same region with a sea-launched missile strike.

The Harpoon is an anti-ship missile system made by Boeing. Several Western nations have supplied them to Ukraine. Officials in Kiev claimed that the weapon was a game-changer for the balance of military power in the Black Sea.

Some credited the threat posed by Western weapons, including the Harpoon, for Russia’s decision to withdraw from Snake Island two weeks ago. Moscow said it was a goodwill gesture meant to counter Ukrainian allegations that Russia was blocking grain exports from the country.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Source: Russia Today

related

EU unveils fourth set of sanctions against Russia

Date: 2022-03-11 19:36:31
EU unveils fourth set of sanctions against Russia

Russia to expel 10 U.S. diplomats in response to Biden administration sanctions

Date: 2021-04-16 21:10:47
Russia to expel 10 U.S. diplomats in response to Biden administration sanctions

IMF: Russia's invasion to Ukraine will affect the international economy

Date: 2022-02-24 17:33:37
IMF: Russia's invasion to Ukraine will affect the international economy

Biden is poised to ban Russian oil imports

Date: 2022-03-08 16:24:55
Biden is poised to ban Russian oil imports

Russia completely destroys an airport in Eastern Ukraine

Date: 2022-04-10 15:23:03
Russia completely destroys an airport in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine: Germany's Scholz and Russia's Putin discuss stalled peace talks 

Date: 2022-05-13 19:59:08
Ukraine: Germany's Scholz and Russia's Putin discuss stalled peace talks 

Captured, Killed or Compromised: C.I.A. Admits to Losing Dozens of Informants

Date: 2021-10-05 20:37:23
Captured, Killed or Compromised: C.I.A. Admits to Losing Dozens of Informants

US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Date: 2020-09-04 21:12:55
US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official