Russia advises citizens to avoid traveling to conflict-affected countries amid escalation in Middle East

Shafaq News/ Russia has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid traveling to conflict-affected countries in the Middle East amid the escalating tensions between Israel, Palestinian factions, and Lebanese Hezbollah.
The advisory, announced on Friday, cautions explicitly against travel to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and Palestine, according to reports from AFP.
The advisory comes on the 14th day of the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, marked by a significant escalation in attacks. The conflict has resulted in a devastating toll, with more than 4,100 Palestinians killed, mostly children and women. The conflict has seen active involvement from various factions within the "Resistance Axis."
Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, swiftly responded to the hostilities by launching rockets, targeting and killing Israeli military forces. In return, Israel retaliated, resulting in casualties among Hezbollah members. In Iraq, factions targeted American bases in Ain al-Assad and Harir, as well as conducting attacks on the Al-Tanf base in Syria.
The situation escalated further when the Pentagon reported the interception of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Yemen, heading towards Israel. These developments have sparked widespread concerns about the region's potential outbreak of a comprehensive war.
Amid rising tensions, the international community has been urging Israel to allow the transportation of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing. Trucks laden with aid have been stranded at the crossing for more than a week, raising concerns about the well-being of the civilians caught in the conflict.