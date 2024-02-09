Rocket strikes target Hezbollah sites in Damascus; Israel denies responsibility

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that rocket strikes targeted sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian-affiliated armed factions in Damascus, indicating that Israel denied responsibility for the attack.

The Observatory stated, "Loud explosions were heard in Damascus and its surroundings, resulting from a new targeting of Syrian territories, where the Mezzeh Military Airport west of the capital was targeted, in which sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian militias are located."

It pointed out that "the regime's air defenses attempted to intercept the missiles, and remnants of one of the air defense missiles fell on a house in the vicinity of Sayyida Zainab, south of the capital. There is no information about human and material losses until now."

The Observatory cited sources as saying that a cargo plane had arrived at Mezzeh Military Airport a few hours before the targeting, adding that Israeli sources denied Israel's responsibility for this targeting.

Notably, mourning gatherings were held in the countryside of Damascus and Deir ez-Zor for the Kata'ib Hezbollah Iraq leader "Abu Baqir al-Saadi," who was killed in a drone strike carried out by a US drone targeting his car east of Baghdad, two days ago.