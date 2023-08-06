Qatar to fund grand tourism complex in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday said that his government aims to transform Iraq into an investment magnet in a bid to interlace the national economy with the global financial canvas.

Al-Sudani's media office, in a press release earlier today, said that he reviewed preliminary plans and overarching blueprints for the construction of a substantial tourism complex in central Baghdad.

The proposal came from "Investment", a Qatari holding company specializing in real estate development and tourism.

Al-Sudani reiterated his government's resolution to engineer an investment-friendly environment in Iraq that attracts capital inflow.

"This endeavor could capacitate the Iraqi economy to bridge the gap with the global market, with implications for domestic employment opportunities and unlocking additional avenues for development," the press release read.

The Cabinet had greenlit, in its last session held on the first of August, to proceed with the project that encompasses the construction of a hotel in the capital Baghdad, a series of international restaurants, presidential halls for local and international formal occasions, along with residential units.

Inspired by the history and civilization of Mesopotamia, the project spans an area of 19 dunams and is set to be inaugurated before the end of the year.