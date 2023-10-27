Qatar sentences eight former Indian officials to death for alleged espionage for Israel

Shafaq News / Reports from India and Qatar today reveal that a Qatari court has sentenced eight former Indian naval officials to death for alleged espionage on behalf of Israel.
Neither New Delhi nor Doha have officially disclosed the charges against these individuals, who were arrested in August 2022. A knowledgeable Indian official claimed that Qatari authorities have accused them of spying for Israel.
An informed source in Qatar told Reuters that the eight Indians have the option to appeal the death sentence and are accused of spying for Israel.
It is noteworthy that there is a high level of sensitivity surrounding this case, as both sources have chosen to remain anonymous. There has been no official response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs or the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs at this time.
Moreover, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, which oversees intelligence agencies, has yet to release a statement.
This verdict comes at a time when Qatar is negotiating with Hamas for the release of over 200 detainees taken during its October 7th attack in Israel, which has resulted in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation.
The case of these eight Indians, who were working on a submarine project for a private company affiliated with Qatari authorities, could potentially become a major diplomatic issue for New Delhi, which heavily relies on Qatar for its natural gas needs.
On Thursday, the Indian government expressed strong shock at the ruling, stating that it is exploring all legal options. They also emphasized the great importance of this case and will discuss the ruling with Qatari authorities.
However, due to the sensitive nature of the proceedings, no further comments will be made at this stage, as conveyed in their statement.
Gaurav Ramesh, the spokesperson for the Indian opposition party, Indian National Congress, urged the Indian government on Thursday to "use its diplomatic and political influence with the Qatari government" to do everything in its power to secure their release as soon as possible. It is noteworthy that more than 800,000 Indians live and work in Qatar.