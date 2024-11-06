Qatar’s constitutional amendments garner public approval with 90.6% vote

Shafaq News/ Qatar’s constitutional reform package received resounding approval, with 90.6% of valid votes cast in favor during a national referendum, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s Interior Minister and head of the referendum committee, announced on Wednesday.

The vote took place on Tuesday, following an emir-issued decree by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani last month. The vote included both in-person polling at 28 sites and electronic options via the “Metrash2” app, allowing citizens at home and abroad to participate.

Endorsed unanimously by Qatar’s Shura Council on October 28, the proposed amendments affected 14 articles, added two and repealed three. Among the most notable changes was a rephrased Article 1, affirming Qatar as “an Arab state with Islam as its religion and Sharia as a primary source of legislation, with governance based on consultation, justice, and the rule of law.”

Key changes also affect Article 117, allowing naturalized Qataris to hold ministerial and Shura Council positions. Previously, only native-born citizens could fill these roles; the amendment now opens eligibility to any Qatari citizen. Another significant alteration involves Article 77, which replaces the prior system of electing two-thirds of Shura Council members with full appointment by the emir.

Participation in the referendum reached 84% of eligible voters, signaling strong public engagement. “This referendum reflects the bond between Qatar’s leadership and its people and their shared commitment to this national initiative,” said Sheikh Khalifa on X.

In a previous statement, the Emir emphasized that the reforms aim to “unite the people and ensure equal citizenship in rights and duties,” adding that “equality before the law is the cornerstone of a modern state and a moral, religious, and constitutional duty.”

The committee's final statement expressed gratitude to Qatar’s leadership and citizens, noting that “the high participation rate and overwhelming support indicate the Qatari people’s desire for greater social unity and stability.”

Notably, this marks Qatar’s second national referendum since its 2004 permanent constitution, following a 2003 vote that established the current charter. Observers see these amendments as a step toward internal stability and stronger ties between the leadership and populace, supporting unity and equality for sustainable social balance.