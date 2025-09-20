Qatar pushes Israel for apology, halts Gaza deal

Shafaq News – Doha

Qatar has conditioned its return to mediation in the Gaza conflict on receiving an apology from Israel for the airstrike that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer in Doha earlier this month, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“The Qataris may agree to an Israeli apology that focuses on the killing of the Qatari security officer and includes promises to compensate his family and not violate Qatari sovereignty again,” one source said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Qatar of sheltering Hamas leaders and has not ruled out further attacks, making an apology politically explosive for his right-wing coalition. However, US officials warn that without Qatar’s involvement, reaching an agreement to release hostages and end the war will be extremely difficult.

According to Axios, the issue was reportedly raised directly by Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and it is expected to feature in further talks between American and Qatari officials in New York this weekend.