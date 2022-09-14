Putin's car was attacked in an assassination attempt over the Ukraine invasion

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin's limousine was allegedly attacked in a possible assassination attempt as the war in Ukraine rages on, Kremlin insiders claim.

According to The SUN, the Russian tyrant's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel, which was followed by "heavy smoke," the alleged sources close to the leader.

Putin's limo was driven to safety with the president unharmed - but there have been multiple arrests from his security service, it is claimed.

It is reported some of his bodyguards have vanished amid claims secret information about the 69-year-old's movements were compromised, according to the General GVR Telegram channel.

The anti-Kremlin channel claims Putin was traveling back to his official residence in a decoy motorcade amid security fears.

The "backup" convoy consisted of five armored cars, with Putin in the third, it is claimed. The SUN said.

In Putin's car, "a loud bang sounded from the left front wheel followed by heavy smoke," it is claimed.

The SVR General alleged that Putin's car "despite the problems with control" made its way out of the attack scene to reach the residence's safety. The SUN added.

It added: "Subsequently, the body of a man was found driving [the] ambulance, which blocked the first car from the motorcade."

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel said details of the supposed attack are "classified."

It added: "The head of the president's bodyguard [service] and several other people have been suspended and are in custody," the channel claimed, without naming anyone.

"A narrow circle of people knew about the president's movement in this cortege, and all of them were from the presidential security service." The SUN reported.

"After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were the people in the motorcade's first car."

"Their fate is currently unknown. The car they traveled was found empty a few kilometers from the incident."

It comes just months after Ukraine claimed the Russian president survived an assassination attempt after he was attacked during a trip.

The country's Chief of Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said there was an "unsuccessful attempt" against Putin's life at the start of the war against Ukraine.