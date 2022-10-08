Putin orders to form of government commission following the Crimean incident

Shafaq News/ Russia on Saturday opened a criminal probe into a blast that heavily damaged a vital bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, which it blamed on a car bomb.

Russia's investigative committee said it had "initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident on the Crimean bridge," adding that "a truck was blown up."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed down instructions to form a government commission following the Crimean Bridge incident.

"After the incident, Vladimir Putin received reports from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, as well as from the heads of law enforcement agencies," he said.

"The president ordered the prime minister to form a government commission to establish the causes of the incident and quickly address its consequences. The commission will also include the heads of the Krasnodar Region and Crimea, as well as officials from the National Guard, the Federal Security Service, and the Interior Ministry," Peskov added.

"Ministers Savelyev and Kurenkov are heading to the site of the incident on the president's order," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

