Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Putin orders to form of government commission following the Crimean incident

Category: World

Date: 2022-10-08T08:57:01+0000
Putin orders to form of government commission following the Crimean incident

Shafaq News/ Russia on Saturday opened a criminal probe into a blast that heavily damaged a vital bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, which it blamed on a car bomb.

Russia's investigative committee said it had "initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident on the Crimean bridge," adding that "a truck was blown up."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed down instructions to form a government commission following the Crimean Bridge incident.

"After the incident, Vladimir Putin received reports from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, as well as from the heads of law enforcement agencies," he said.

"The president ordered the prime minister to form a government commission to establish the causes of the incident and quickly address its consequences. The commission will also include the heads of the Krasnodar Region and Crimea, as well as officials from the National Guard, the Federal Security Service, and the Interior Ministry," Peskov added.

"Ministers Savelyev and Kurenkov are heading to the site of the incident on the president's order," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Source: Agencies

related

Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-06-09 12:06:14
Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week, UK Defence Ministry says

Date: 2022-03-10 09:42:38
Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week, UK Defence Ministry says

Russia: our sovereign right to deploy troops on national territory poses no threat

Date: 2021-12-05 06:38:10
Russia: our sovereign right to deploy troops on national territory poses no threat

Russia's Lavrov warns U.S. rocket supplies could widen Ukraine conflict

Date: 2022-06-01 15:18:50
Russia's Lavrov warns U.S. rocket supplies could widen Ukraine conflict

Guardian: Syrians join Russian ranks in Ukraine as Putin calls in Assad’s debt

Date: 2022-03-19 09:18:21
Guardian: Syrians join Russian ranks in Ukraine as Putin calls in Assad’s debt

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Date: 2022-02-26 06:12:35
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Russia recals Powell's "Vial" in response to U.S. allegations of provocations

Date: 2022-02-04 07:52:53
Russia recals Powell's "Vial" in response to U.S. allegations of provocations

Russia uses Stupor anti-drone guns in Ukraine for first time — source

Date: 2022-07-06 12:29:57
Russia uses Stupor anti-drone guns in Ukraine for first time — source