Putin comments on being described as “crazy SOB” by Biden

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed US President Joe Biden’s characterization of him as “crazy SOB,” saying that Biden’s remarks is why Moscow prefers him to Donald Trump.

“We are ready to work with any president. But I believe that for us, Biden is a more preferable president for Russia, and judging by what he has just said, I am absolutely right,” Putin told state television, with an ironic smile.

Responding to a reporter’s inquiry about the propriety of Biden’s remarks, Putin affirmed, “Yes,” adding, “You asked me which is better for us. I said it then, and I still think I can repeat it: It is Biden.”

Earlier today, the Kremlin condemned Biden’s remarks at a fundraising event in San Francisco on Wednesday saying that he debased the US by calling the Russian President a Crazy SOB.