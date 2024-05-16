USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates dropped in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that with the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, the dollar price recorded 146,050 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops stood at 147,000 IQD and the buying price at 145,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 145,700 IQD, and the buying price was 145,600 IQD per $100.