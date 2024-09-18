Putin approves strategic partnership deal with Iran, signing expected at BRICS summit

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the Foreign Ministry's proposal to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Iran, according to an official order published on Tuesday.

While the decree deemed the signing "expedient," it did not specify a date. However, Iranian officials have indicated the agreement may be finalized during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, set for October 22-24, when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to attend.

"Iran and Russia are progressing toward strategic cooperation. During President Pezeshkian’s visit, we expect the signing of a partnership agreement," Iranian lawmaker Abolfazl Zohrevand told Tasnim news agency.

The agreement comes as both Moscow and Tehran face increasing Western sanctions and international isolation. Iran joined BRICS, along with Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia, in January 2024, further aligning itself with non-Western powers.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali had previously stated that the agreement could be signed at the summit or during a separate meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian. The deal is expected to cover areas such as energy, military cooperation, and technology.

Zohrevand rejected recent European claims that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia, dismissing them as an attempt to disrupt Tehran’s growing ties with Moscow.

"Europe seeks to slow down and disrupt our strategic cooperation by pressuring Iranian public opinion," he said, warning that potential EU sanctions could be framed as a result of Iran’s collaboration with Russia.

Both countries have sought to bolster alliances outside of Western influence, particularly within the BRICS framework. Putin has pursued similar partnerships across Asia, having signed a strategic cooperation agreement with North Korea in June and with Mongolia in 2019.