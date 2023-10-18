Putin and Xi Jinping reaffirm strategic cooperation, embrace global economic collaboration

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced crucial talks on Wednesday morning in Beijing, highlighting the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the joint responsibility of China and Russia in safeguarding "international justice." He praised the growing trust between the two nations and underscored the significance of their "close and effective strategic coordination."

During the opening of the "Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation," President Xi reiterated China's commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative, describing it as a catalyst for global economic growth. He emphasized that this initiative aimed to strengthen political ties, enhance infrastructure, facilitate trade and finance, and promote communication between nations, ultimately revitalizing the global economy.

President Xi Jinping emphasized China's rejection of "economic coercion" and confrontation between blocs. He stressed Beijing's stance against unilateral sanctions and disengagement, asserting the importance of win-win cooperation for mutual progress. President Xi reiterated that the Belt and Road Initiative's benefits extended beyond China, emphasizing the project's global significance.

President Putin echoed the sentiment of equal and beneficial cooperation during his speech, emphasizing Moscow and Beijing's shared aspiration for long-term economic progress and social well-being. He highlighted respecting each country's right to its unique development model, underscoring the mutual respect and cooperation principles defining Sino-Russian relations.

The ongoing forum, hosting over 4,000 participants from over 140 countries and 30 international organizations, signifies the global enthusiasm for collaborative development. Originating from Xi Jinping's vision a decade ago, the "One Belt, One Road" initiative aims to optimize existing trade routes, create new corridors, and connect over 60 countries in Central Asia, Europe, and Africa. The initiative fosters economic integration, trade enhancement, and infrastructural development, emphasizing China's commitment to global economic prosperity.