Putin: Prigozhin was a "talented businessman"

Shafaq News / In his first comments addressing the plane crash that reportedly killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and nine others, Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences.

The Russian president went on to describe Prigozhin as a "talented businessman", who he has known since the 1990s.

He said Russia will look into what investigators say regarding the crash, but further details on the incident will take time.

His comments come 24 hours after the jet crashed just north of Moscow.

Speaking earlier today at a trade summit in South Africa, Putin said nothing about the crash, sticking to a pre-written speech.

Some Western experts, and Russia's former prime minister, believe Putin may have ordered an assassination - although this can't be verified.

(Sky News)