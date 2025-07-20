Pope Leo XIV demands Gaza ceasefire and protection of civilians

Shafaq News – Rome

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as the death toll across the enclave continues to mount.

On X, the pope condemned what he described as “barbarism” by the Israeli side, calling for “a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

He also expressed deep sorrow over Israel’s recent shelling of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, which killed three people and injured ten others, including the parish priest. The attack damaged parts of the church complex, where hundreds of displaced Palestinians had taken shelter.

Sadly, this act adds to the continuous military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza. I again call for an immediate halt to the barbarism of the war and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I renew my appeal to the international community to… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) July 20, 2025

“I renew my appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and to respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force and the forced displacement of the population,” the pontiff added.

His statement comes as the Gaza war enters its 21st month, with over 58,800 killed and nearly 141,000 wounded, according to Palestinian health officials, amid worsening humanitarian conditions and mounting international calls for a political solution.