Pope: Jesus does not listen to prayers of war leaders

Shafaq News- Vatican City

Pope Leo XIV warned against invoking faith to legitimize violence, saying Jesus is the “King of Peace” who rejects war and cannot be used to justify it.

During Palm Sunday Mass at St. Peter’s Square, the Pope told thousands of worshippers that “He [Jesus] does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them,” without naming any specific world leaders.

He pointed to the scale of human suffering in current conflicts, referring to “the painful groans of all those who are oppressed by violence.” In a prayer, he expressed hope that “the flashes of war are fading” and that “the tears of all the victims of violence and pain will soon be dried up.”

The remarks come amid ongoing conflicts involving Israel, the United States, Iran, and Lebanon. Iranian health authorities reported at least 1,937 deaths and nearly 25,000 injuries, including 240 women and 212 children, since Feb. 28. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the total toll has reached 1,142 killed and 3,315 wounded since March 2.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently prayed during a Pentagon service for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.” Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew a comparison between Jesus and Genghis Khan, saying that “Jesus Christ has no advantage” over the Mongol leader. “If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good.”