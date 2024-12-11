Pope Francis urges Syrian opposition to promote unity and stability in power transition

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Pope Francis called on opposition fighters who overthrew President, Bashar al-Assad, to stabilize the country and govern in a way that fosters national unity.

During his weekly address at the Vatican, the Pope said, "I hope they find political solutions that promote stability and unity in Syria responsibly and without further conflicts or divisions."

In his first public remarks on Syria since the end of Assad’s rule, Pope Francis also urged the country’s diverse religious groups to "walk together in kindness and mutual respect for the good of the nation."

Over the past years, the Pope has repeatedly condemned the human toll of the Syrian conflict on multiple occasions.