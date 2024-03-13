Policeman killed in a "traffic accident" involving Erdogan's security convoy

Policeman killed in a "traffic accident" involving Erdogan's security convoy
2024-03-13T18:06:12+00:00

Shafaq News/ Convoy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security has been involved in a traffic accident in Idil district of Sirnak province, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

A policeman was killed and three people, including two policemen, were injured in the "traffic accident" .

"May God rest the soul of the deceased and send recovery to the victims," the president said in connection with the incident.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon