Policeman killed in a "traffic accident" involving Erdogan's security convoy
2024-03-13T18:06:12+00:00
Shafaq News/ Convoy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security has been involved in a traffic accident in Idil district of Sirnak province, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.
A policeman was killed and three people, including two policemen, were injured in the "traffic accident" .
"May God rest the soul of the deceased and send recovery to the victims," the president said in connection with the incident.