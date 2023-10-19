Pentagon pledges enhanced protection for U.S. Forces in Iraq, Syria

Shafaq News / The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) issued a resolute commitment on Thursday evening, vowing to take necessary measures to safeguard American troops deployed in Iraq and Syria in the wake of recent attacks targeting U.S. soldiers.
A spokesperson for the Pentagon affirmed that the United States would undertake essential actions to ensure the protection of its military forces, including bolstering the deployment of fighter aircraft in the region to enhance additional capabilities.
"We remain resolute in our commitment to safeguarding American forces. This includes reinforcing our presence with additional fighter aircraft to provide enhanced capabilities in the region," stated the spokesperson.
The U.S. forces faced a series of assaults in the past hours, countering three drone attacks aimed at coalition forces at the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq. Additionally, Al-Tanf, an American base in Syria, was targeted by a drone, which was successfully neutralized, resulting in minor injuries among coalition forces.
"We will remain vigilant against any potential further threats", the spokesperson asserted.
A senior security official disclosed on Thursday that security forces in western Iraq are on high alert.
Speaking exclusively to Shafaq News Agency, the security source revealed that law enforcement agencies swiftly mobilized, temporarily sealing off the entrances and exits of Al-Baghdadi district in Al-Anbar province.
Earlier today, Grad missiles targeted the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, as confirmed by a security source.
The base was hit by a barrage of unspecified Krud missiles, the source informed Shafaq News Agency. Swift action by a unit from al-Jazeera and Badia Command of the 29th Brigade, part of the 7th Division, led to the discovery of a missile launching platform. Remarkably, they managed to neutralize two missiles that were primed for launch.
Earlier on Thursday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," comprising armed Shiite factions, claimed responsibility for the attack on the "Tanf" military base, a facility under the international coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. In a statement, the group revealed that they had targeted the base with three drones, emphasizing that these unmanned aerial vehicles had hit their intended targets directly and accurately.
The events of Thursday prompted a U.S. Defense official to speculate about a potential escalation in drone attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, possibly linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.