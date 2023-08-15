Pentagon denies reports of recent US military movements in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon refuted claims circulating in media outlets in Iraq regarding alleged recent US military movements within the country.

A Pentagon spokesperson, cited by the Al-Hurra, stated that there had been no such movements towards or inside Iraq in recent days.

The spokesperson further clarified that videos circulating on social media, purportedly depicting American convoys, are unrelated to US forces and do not indicate any recent military activity.

The denial from the Pentagon comes after the Sadiqoun Parliamentary Bloc, affiliated with the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement led by Qais Khazali, expressed unease over reports of the alleged entry of 2,500 American soldiers into Iraqi territory. The group has raised concerns about the potential violation of Iraqi sovereignty and the existing strategic security agreement between Baghdad and Washington.

Hassan Salem, a spokesperson for the Sadiqoun Bloc, highlighted that the reported American soldiers have reportedly established a presence at the Ain al-Assad air base. Salem noted uncertainty regarding whether this troop movement occurred with or without the knowledge of the Iraqi government.

Salem reiterated Iraq's stance that combat forces are not required within its borders, emphasizing that any foreign military presence should focus on training and advisory roles. Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani also reaffirmed that foreign combat forces are unnecessary.

The United States' historical involvement in Iraq, starting from the 2003 invasion justified by concerns over weapons of mass destruction, has led to ongoing regional geopolitical dynamics and security challenges. The current situation underscores the intricacies of Iraq's relationship with foreign military forces and the importance of maintaining transparent communication to avoid misunderstandings and escalation.