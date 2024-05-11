Palestinian encampments cleared from US college campuses

Shafaq News/ Several college campuses across the United States witnessed the removal of Palestinian encampments as law enforcement responded to ongoing demonstrations.

At the University of Pennsylvania, police dismantled a 16-day encampment early Friday morning, arresting nearly three dozen individuals for defiant trespass. The encampment on campus was given a two-minute warning to disperse before law enforcement intervened. The university's interim president, provost, and senior executive vice president cited the encampment's disruption of academic activities as the reason for its removal.

In addition, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), authorities cleared an encampment following warnings. Ten individuals, including graduate and undergraduate students, were arrested without incident. MIT President Sally Kornbluth mentioned escalating threats from individuals and groups as a reason for the action.

Meanwhile, at the University of Arizona, police used munitions to clear a structure that violated school policy. No injuries were reported during the operation.

In other developments related to the Palestinian protests:

- Harvard University announced that students associated with a pro-Palestine encampment faced involuntary leaves of absence. This decision came after unsuccessful negotiations between protesters and university officials.

- The University of Wisconsin-Madison reached an agreement with protest representatives to end an encampment, ensuring no disruptions to upcoming campus events. The agreement also focused on facilitating discussions about disclosure and investment principles.

- At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, author Colson Whitehead withdrew as the commencement speaker due to recent events on campus. This decision followed police clearing an encampment and arresting several protesters.

- Xavier University canceled US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's commencement speech following student petitions, citing student anger over US policy supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

- The New School announced it would drop criminal charges against pro-Palestine protesters arrested during a demonstration, aligning with the university's support for peaceful student protest.

- At the University of Southern California (USC), the valedictorian's speech was canceled due to safety concerns. A redacted version of the speech was later shared with the media.