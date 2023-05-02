Palestinian Islamic Jihad member Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison while on hunger strike

Shafaq News/ Palestinian media reported on Tuesday the death of Khader Adnan, a prisoner, and leader in the Islamic Jihad movement.

From his arrest, Adnan had been a hunger striker since February 5 and died after being found unconscious in his cell.

Adnan, 45, had spent about eight years in his arrest, had been detained 12 times, and endured five hunger strikes.

"After 36 days of Adnan's arrest, we demanded he is moved into a city hospital where he can be properly followed up. But, unfortunately, such a demand was met by intransigence and rejection by the Israeli prison authorities," lawyer Jamil Al-Khatib told Reuters.

The Israeli prison authorities claimed that Adnan "refused to undergo medical examinations and receive medical treatment."

Israel accused Adnan of "supporting terrorism, belonging to a terrorist group, and incitement."

Shortly after Adnan's death was announced, the Israeli military said three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward "Israel" but fell in open areas.

"Our fight is continuing, and the enemy will realize once again that its crimes will not pass without a response. Therefore, resistance will continue by all might and determination," Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

Many Palestinian prisoners who went on hunger strikes to protest their detention and conditions in Israeli prisons. The hunger strikes were part of a more extensive campaign by Palestinian prisoners, known as the "Battle of Dignity," to challenge Israel's policy of administrative detention and demand better treatment and conditions in prison.