Palestinian Factions Launch Retaliatory Rocket Attacks on Israel Following

Shafaq News / the Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian factions declared the bombardment of Israeli regions with hundreds of rockets in retaliation for the assassination of leaders of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement. Meanwhile, Israel persisted in its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian factions announced the execution of "Operation Revenge of the Free," which entailed a significant missile strike, involving hundreds of rockets targeting enemy sites, settlements, and objectives from the so-called "Gaza envelope" to Tel Aviv. This was in response to the brutal and treacherous assassination of Saraya al-Quds leaders, Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Az Aldin, through savage bombings of civilian homes that also resulted in the martyrdom of numerous innocent civilians residing in their homes.

The statement added that the Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian resistance factions proclaims this operation, coinciding with the anniversary of the "Sword of Jerusalem" battle, as a demonstration that targeting civilian homes, victimizing our people, and assassinating our men and heroes is a red line that will be confronted with full force, compelling the enemy to pay a hefty price.

The statement continued, stating that "the resistance is prepared for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, dark days await it."

In a related context, five Israelis were injured as dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards nearby Israeli settlements and towns. Tel Aviv was also targeted, disrupting air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport, while Israel continued its airstrikes on the Strip.

The Israeli army reported launching 40 rockets at Sderot and the Gaza envelope, 20 at Ashkelon and Ashdod, and three at Tel Aviv within two hours. The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation stated that over 100 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israeli settlements within an hour and a half.

Israeli media outlets reported that warning sirens sounded in Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem. Images displayed Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev fleeing towards shelters following the activation of warning sirens in the Greater Tel Aviv area.

The Palestinian rocket barrages followed a series of Israeli airstrikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip earlier in the day, which resulted in one martyr and another severely wounded.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced the deaths of 17 Palestinians, including three Saraya al-Quds leaders (the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement) along with their wives and several children, and 37 others injured as a consequence of the continuous Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip since yesterday.