Palestinian factions demand two-way Rafah opening amid aid restrictions

Shafaq News – Gaza

Palestinian factions on Wednesday urged Israel to open the Rafah crossing in both directions, calling it a central provision of the ceasefire agreement and pressing mediators to ensure the deal is upheld.

In their joint statement, the factions, including Hamas, called on guarantor states to press Israel in line with the Sharm el-Sheikh understandings and UN Security Council Resolution 2803. They cautioned that proposals reported in some Israeli outlets to limit Rafah to one-way movement contradict the terms of the agreement.

Their appeal comes amid rising international concern. Humanitarian access to Gaza remains severely constrained despite the ceasefire. OCHA’s November updates recorded repeated denials of UN missions, including three aid-collection missions blocked at Kerem Shalom on 22 November. Since early October, 6,490 metric tons of UN-coordinated relief have been refused entry, while about 48,000 metric tons were cleared through Kerem Shalom and Kissufim.

The ICRC previously reported that essential services across Gaza remain far below minimum needs and continues to call for “rapid and unimpeded entry and passage” of humanitarian assistance.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that five people were killed—including four new fatalities and one recovered body—and 13 others were injured in the latest incidents across the Strip.

Since the ceasefire began on October 11, the ministry has documented 360 fatalities and 922 injuries, bringing the total toll since October 7, 2023, to 70,117 deaths and 170,999 wounded.