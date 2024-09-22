PM Al-Sudani meets Crown Prince of Kuwait, Yemeni President in New York

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Sunday, with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi in New York, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, “The Prime Minister emphasized the deep brotherly relations between Iraq and Kuwait, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Arab countries and enhancing cooperation in various fields.”

Al-Sudani and the Crown Prince of Kuwait expressed their keenness to further develop bilateral cooperation and agreed on the resumption of joint technical committee meetings between the two countries.

During his meeting with the Yemeni President, both sides reviewed the situation in Yemen, the surrounding regional conditions, and their developments and impact on the region.

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the deep historical and brotherly ties between Iraq and Yemen, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to supporting stability in Yemen and the importance of finding solutions through national dialogue to create the right conditions for the Yemeni people to enjoy prosperity and development.”

President Al-Alimi welcomed the reopening of the embassies in the two countries, describing it as “a positive step towards strengthening brotherly relations and enhancing communication between the two peoples.”