Over 10,000 Israeli soldiers’ casualties in Gaza conflict: service extension sparks outrage

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a report from Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that over 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed or wounded during the protracted conflict in Gaza, based on data from the Israeli Ministry of Defense Rehabilitation Department.

While the Israeli newspaper did not specify the number of casualties, it noted that “approximately 1,000 new soldiers join the Department each month.”

The newspaper reported that “the law extending compulsory military service has caused significant frustration among regular soldiers. The Knesset began its summer vacation this week without finalizing the discussion on extending service from 2 years and 8 months to 3 years.”

Additionally, “many soldiers in the Gaza Strip are increasingly angry, especially those due for discharge next month after nearly 10 months of continuous combat. Their anger stems from difficulties in planning for their future, including travel abroad or starting academic studies in October,” it affirmed.

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted the father of a Nahal Brigade fighter in Rafah, Gaza Strip, saying, “Never before in Israeli history have soldiers fought in enemy territory under such harsh conditions for 10 months straight. Our children are deeply committed but feel ashamed to report the situation.”

The newspaper further reported that “female soldiers observing in the northern Golan Heights were told they must serve an additional four months beyond their scheduled discharge next month. Their mothers expressed anger and concern over the lack of explanation for this extension.”

According to Al-Jazeera's tracker, since October 7, at least 39,480 people have been killed in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children, and more than 91,128 have been injured.

Furthermore, the war on Gaza displaced most of its 2.3 million residents, triggered a hunger crisis, and sparked genocide accusations against Israel, which it denies.