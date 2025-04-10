Israel dismisses reservists over Gaza ceasefire petition

Shafaq News/ Israel’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar have approved the dismissal of reservists who signed a petition demanding an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The petition, backed by nearly 1,000 reserve officers and soldiers, argued the war now serves political interests rather than security objectives, putting both Israeli hostages and troops at increased risk. “Only a deal can bring back the hostages safely, while military pressure mainly leads to their deaths and endangers our soldiers,” the letter stated.

The signatories called on the public to push for a ceasefire, warning that continued delays “put their lives at risk.”

Senior Air Force commanders contacted several signatories, pressuring them to withdraw their support. While 25 did, eight others reportedly joined the protest in response.

Military officials, quoted by Israeli media, stressed that active personnel cannot publicly oppose the war while in uniform, stating, “Signing a protest petition by active Air Force reservists is a serious matter,” they asserted, adding that most signatories are not currently on active reserve duty.

Israeli military operations in Gaza have intensified following the breakdown of recent ceasefire efforts. Since October 2023, more than 50,700 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities.